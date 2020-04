In the latest episode of Double O.T., Yianni Kourakis is joined by Providence College guard David Duke. The two discuss how Duke and his teammates are staying active and healthy during the pandemic, the disappointment of their season getting cut short, his roots staying in Providence for college, the upcoming season and more.

