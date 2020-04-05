Double O.T. Ep. 135 – Billy Andrade on coronavirus impacting golf, the CVS Health Charity Classic and U.S. Senior Open in R.I.

In the latest episode of Double O.T., Yianni Kourakis is joined by professional golfer and Rhode Island native Billy Andrade. Andrade discusses how coronavirus is impacting the world of golf and his life. He also addresses how the pandemic will impact the CVS Health Charity Classic which he co-hosts with Brad Faxon and the U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club, both scheduled for June.

Andrade also discusses the measures Governor Raimondo has taken in Rhode Island with public golf and he and Yianni break down Tom Brady to the Bucs and his potential match with Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

