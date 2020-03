On the latest episode of Double O.T. Yianni Kourakis is joined by his childhood buddy, L.A. Rams assistant coach Liam Coen. The La Salle graduate and former UMass star QB talks about life as an NFL coach during the quarantine, the Rams trying to get back to the playoffs, Tom Brady leaving the Patriots, Jarrett Stidham’s potential, and the rest of NFL free agency.