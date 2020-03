In the latest episode of Double O.T., Yianni Kourakis is joined by former Bishop Hendricken Hawk, Boston College Eagle and 12-year NFL Pro Will Blackmon. The two discuss Tom Brady leaving the Patriots, NFL free agency, Will’s new wine business and the best high school football players to come out of Rhode Island in their era.

Double O.T. is also a Podcast!

