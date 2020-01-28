Live Now
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Double O.T.: Ep. 129 – Kobe memories, Super Bowl picks, Brady future, Red Sox offseason, URI, PC

Double OT

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Big Game Coverage on WPRI.com

In the latest episode of Double O.T., Yianni Kourakis, Ruthie Polinsky and Kevin McNamara give their Kobe Bryant memories, Super Bowl predictions, thoughts on Tom Brady’s future, the Red Sox offseason and the state of URI and PC basketball.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

The Big Game: 49ers vs. Chiefs

More The Big Game
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com