In the latest episode of Double O.T., Yianni Kourakis, Ruthie Polinsky and Morey Hershgordon discuss if this will be Tom Brady’s last year with the Patriots. They give their Patriots vs Chiefs predictions and their URI vs PC predictions as well.

Double O.T. is also a Podcast!

Listen or Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, or Stitcher » | or Watch on WPRI.com »