In the latest episode of Double O.T., Yianni Kourakis and Morey Hershgordon preview the Patriots vs Eagles game, provide their Super Bowl LII memories, predict what N’Keal Harry will do in his NFL debut, debate if the Celtics are for real and early season returns on URI and PC.

