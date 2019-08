In the latest episode of Double O.T., Ruthie Polinsky, Yianni Kourakis, and Morey Hershgordon discuss what Tom Brady’s house on the market means. Are you concerned about his year-to-year style contract? Who has the most to prove in the Patriots first preseason game in Detroit? And after the Red Sox were swept by both the Yankees and Rays, seemingly putting the playoffs out of reach, is their season a bigger disappointment than the Celtics?