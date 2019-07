In the latest episode of Double O.T., Yianni Kourakis, Ruthie Polinsky and Morey Hershgordon discuss if the Red Sox can repeat as champions, give their bold predictions with the roster, provide their favorite Gronk memories, decide if he'll return and discuss the NCAA Tournament.

Double O.T. is an in-depth local sports talk web show and podcast. Yianni Kourakis, Ruthie Ploinsky, and Morey Hershgordon cover and clash on everything in New England sports from high school to the pros.