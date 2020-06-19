Double O.T. Ep. 153 – Former Boston Celtics Great M.L. Carr

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – On the latest edition of the WPRI Double O.T. podcast, M.L. Carr joins Morey Hershgordon to talk about his initiative in pushing local leaders and community members to “Go Purple” in support of those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their caregivers. Through the “Go Purple Challenge”, Carr hopes residents and businesses are being asked to wear or display the color purple to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

The two also talk about the resumption of the NBA in late July in Orlando, FL and why he believes the Celtics have the pieces to make another championship run.