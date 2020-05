PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – On the latest episode of WPRI Double O.T., Morey Hershgordon catches up with former Bishop Hendricken star and current Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye. The two touch on a broad range of topics including Kwity’s current workout regime in Ann Arbor, improved cooking skills, breakout junior year, goals for senior year, and NFL Draft dreams. They also talk about Kwity’s former teammates at Michigan and now New England Patriots rookies LB Josh Uche and OL Michael Onwenu.