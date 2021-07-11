Djokovic wins Wimbledon to tie Federer, Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after winning his men’s Singles Final match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy on Day Thirteen of The Championships – Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by AELTC/Ben Solomon – Pool/Getty Images)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Rafael Nadal has joined Roger Federer in congratulating Novak Djokovic on equaling their record of 20 Grand Slam titles. Djokovic won his 20th major by defeating Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Nadal said on Twitter that it was an “amazing achievement.” He added that “20 Grand Slam titles is huge and it is amazing that we are 3 players tied on this.” Federer posted a tweet earlier saying it was a “wonderful performance, well done!”

Novak Djokovic tied Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by claiming his 20th Grand Slam title Sunday, coming back to beat Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Wimbledon final.

It’s the third consecutive Wimbledon championship for the No. 1 -ranked Djokovic and sixth overall.