Division I boys hockey championship series canceled because of COVID case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Division I boys hockey championship series has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case, according to the Rhode Island Interscholastic League.

The best-of-three series was set to begin Friday night between Bishop Hendricken High School and Mount St. Charles Academy.

“In the spirit of good faith and understanding, the schools mutually agreed to declare Mt. St. Charles and Bishop Hendricken the 2021 Boys Ice Hockey Co-State Champions,” the RIIL said in a statement.

“We congratulate Mt. St. Charles and Bishop Hendricken on the outstanding seasons that brought them both to the title series,” the statement continued. “Furthermore, we applaud their tremendous display of sportsmanship in the face of a difficult situation.”