(WPRI) – University Orthopedics is back with 12Sports for another football season. Dr. Paul Fadale and Sports Director Morey Hershgordon will chat periodically throughout the season about the relevant injuries in the NFL and the Patriots.

In this discussion, the two focus the conversation on rookie WR Tyquan Thornton’s collarbone injury and subsequent surgery as well as veteran running back Ty Montgomery’s ankle sprain.