PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Former Patriots captain Devin McCourty, who recently retired after 13 years in the NFL, was the keynote speaker Tuesday night at the Providence Journal’s annual Rhode Island High School Sports Awards Show.

The 3-time Super Bowl champion shared a special message for the dozens of student-athletes in attendance.

The state’s top male and female athletes were both track stars. The winners were Moses Brown senior Sophia Gorriaran, who will run at Harvard, and St. Rays senior Devan Kipyego, who is ticketed for Iowa State.