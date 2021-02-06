Defensive struggles continue to plague Friars in latest loss to St. John’s

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The defensive struggles continued on Saturday for Ed Cooley’s Providence Friars. PC gave up 92 points to St. John’s in an 11-point home loss, their seventh defeat in the last nine games. With the loss the Friars season is now on life support. They are 9-10 overall and 5-8 in the Big East and must win out if they want any hope of reaching the NCAA Tournament as an at-large selection.

Nate Watson poured in a career-high 30 points and eight rebounds in the loss. Noah Horchler added a season-high 19 points and eight rebounds as well. David Duke was nonexistent. In 37 minutes the junior scored nine points on 3-of-8 shooting. His play has dropped off significantly the past few weeks.

Next week, PC hosts UConn on Wednesday at 4 p.m. and visits DePaul on Saturday night at 7 p.m.