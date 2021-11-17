Defense shines as URI beats BC, honors late Ryan Preston

KINGSTON (WPRI) – Despite not making a basket for nearly the first 10 minutes of the second half, URI men’s basketball turned in a swarming defensive effort on Wednesday night in a 57-49 grind-it-out win. URI is now 3-0 on the young season and it’s the best start for David Cox in his head coaching career.
Rhode Island dedicated the game to former player Ryan Preston who died on Wednesday in a car crash in Bahrain where he was playing professionally. Cox spoke about Preston’s character after the win.
URI now heads to Florida for three games in five days. The first two are a part of the two-day Sunshine Slam tournament in Daytona. Rhody will face Tulsa on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and then meet the winner or loser of Utah/Boston College on Sunday.
The Rams will then travel to Fort Meyers to face Florida Gulf Coast University on Tuesday.