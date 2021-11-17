Defense shines as URI beats BC, honors late Ryan Preston

KINGSTON (WPRI) – Despite not making a basket for nearly the first 10 minutes of the second half, URI men’s basketball turned in a swarming defensive effort on Wednesday night in a 57-49 grind-it-out win. URI is now 3-0 on the young season and it’s the best start for David Cox in his head coaching career.

Final: #URI 57 #BC 49



Ish El-Amin led with 12pts

Makhel Mitchell had 8 blocks on the night.



Second half was ugly for both teams when it came to scoring but the Rams kept the lead. They improve to 3-0. https://t.co/wbUDeG4ukb — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) November 18, 2021

Rhode Island dedicated the game to former player Ryan Preston who died on Wednesday in a car crash in Bahrain where he was playing professionally. Cox spoke about Preston’s character after the win.

David Cox on the late Ryan Preston:



“He had an extreme passion for life and for the game of basketball.” #URIA pic.twitter.com/MkkneWaFVS — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) November 18, 2021

URI now heads to Florida for three games in five days. The first two are a part of the two-day Sunshine Slam tournament in Daytona. Rhody will face Tulsa on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and then meet the winner or loser of Utah/Boston College on Sunday.

The Rams will then travel to Fort Meyers to face Florida Gulf Coast University on Tuesday.