DAYTON, Ohio (WPRI) – Dayton outscored URI 21-5 in the third quarter, going on to win 60-46 in a game that decided the Atlantic 10 regular season title.

With the win, the Flyers completed the season sweep of the Rams. Rhody’s only two conference losses were at the hands of Dayton.

Jenna Giacone had a game-high 21 points for the Flyers in the win. Emmanuelle Tahane led the Rams with 14.