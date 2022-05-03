PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Brooklyn Nets guard David Duke Jr. was back in Providence Tuesday afternoon, holding his first appearance in his hometown since going pro.

“Anything, truly anything is possible,” he said. “With the right amount of work and just like the right mindset and the belief in yourself most importantly.”

The former Classical High School and Providence College standout stopped by the Joslin Rec Center, a place he grew up going to, in an effort to inspire the next generation.

“My job right now I feel like coming back is just to instill some belief in them as well that they can also do it,” Duke Jr. said.