PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Former Classical High School and Providence College basketball star turned Brooklyn Net David Duke Jr. hosted his first-ever Community Day Saturday at Fragnoli Park.

The event, hosted by Duke’s foundation, included basketball, bounce houses and music for kids to enjoy. He also provided school supplies for kids in need heading into a new school year.

Duke has always been committed to giving back to his community.

“I just want to create environments where it’s positive. Kids growing up in the city can attend many different things that help them just have fun,” he said. “Growing up in Providence it’s a small state, everyone says there’s nothing to do here but trying to make it so it’s a positive experience and hopefully build some type of love for hopefully the game of basketball or any other career that you want to pursue.”