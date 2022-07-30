NORTH PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Cumberland defeated Portsmouth 4-3 to win the Rhode Island Little League state championship on Saturday night.

Cumberland took a 4-1 lead into the final inning, when Portsmouth had some late life. Tyler Boiani went yard to pull his team within one run. Paxton Chenevert was not going to let them get any closer, striking out the final Portsmouth batter.

“It felt amazing,” Chenevert said. “It was remarkable just to find out that we were the state champions this year, it’s awesome.”

After losing to Portsmouth in the opening round, Cumberland won back-to-back games in the state championship series.

“Took a lot of hard work,” said Cumberland third baseman Cam Slack. “Once we came back against NK [North Kingstown], we knew we had a chance.”

Cumberland is heading to Bristol!



FINAL:

Cumberland 4

Portsmouth 3



Highlights and reaction tonight at 10, 11p! @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/fAuh0MW612 — Sam Knox (@SamKnoxTV) July 31, 2022

Cumberland advances to the Metro Region championships in Bristol, Conn. Play begins next weekend.