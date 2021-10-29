Cumberland tops Lincoln in 2OT thriller, punches ticket to D2 title

CUMBERLAND (WPRI) – The Cumberland Clippers field hockey team punched its ticket to the Division II state title game with a thrilling 1-0 double overtime win on Thursday against Lincoln.

Clipper goalie Hannah Free pitched a shutout and Jenna Hooper assisted on Lauren Collette’s game-winning goal to seal the deal. The girls have Friday off before Saturday’s championship.

They’ll face the winner of the second semifinal between South Kingstown and Burrillville which is scheduled for Friday at 3:30 p.m.

