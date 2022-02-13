COVENTRY (WPRI) – With the two sides in Major League Baseball still trying to resolve their differences, it feels like Spring Training is pretty far away. But for minor league players, their offseason is coming to a close. One local player is more than ready to go.

He earned all-star honors for the Eugene Emeralds in High-A ball. Cumberland native and Bryant graduate Chris Wright chalked up 17 saves with an ERA under one in his second season in the Giants Organization after COVID-19 cancelled the minors in 2020.

“It was fun just to go out there and play again, and when it clicks, it clicks,” he said. “Last season, I felt I did a good job of making sure that I could adjust in-game and do the things I needed to do to go out there and compete every day. I think that was a big testament to the offseason work we put in, in that long COVID year and seeing it come to fruition was really cool.”

After bouncing between starting and relieving, settling into the closer role became the perfect fit.

“It was nice to kind of know when you were going to throw and how you’ll be used in games,” Wright said. “Then you can prepare yourself and get in the right mindset you need to be to go out there and perform.”

Wright will head to Arizona on Tuesday, and if there’s any benefit to the major league lockout, it may come early in Spring Training. General Managers and scouts will have plenty of time to check in on their minor league prospects, giving him another chance to make an impression.

“They know I’m going to work hard every time. They’ve seen it in the past. They’ve seen the leaps I made last offseason and it doesn’t stop even when you get to the top level. You want to be the best no matter where you are,” he said.