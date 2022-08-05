CUMBERLAND (WPRI) — Cumberland’s Little League team got the proper send-off to their Metro Regional in Bristol, Connecticut on Thursday night. Parents, family members, and friends came to Garvin Memorial Field to wish the team luck ahead of their big game on Saturday.

Dave Belisle, a legendary coach here in Cumberland, gives the boys a sendoff chant with the crowd. Awesome. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/TWfFsXRkfx — Sam Knox (@SamKnoxTV) August 5, 2022

“We continue to be humble but we support you were at the state championship games. Cumberland came out for us and we’re expecting that again tonight it continues to be humbling how much support they give the boys,” said Gary Lamora, the team’s manager.

Great crowd on hand here in Cumberland for the LL team’s sendoff @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/rxGuAqWwQH — Sam Knox (@SamKnoxTV) August 5, 2022

“There’s been a lot of distractions this week, so news crews, the Secretary of State last night,” said Lamora. “Before we started tonight I said tonight’s going to be a big night there’s going to be a lot of people here to come and see you, to celebrate you, and send us off to Bristol so they’re well aware of what tonight is going to be.”

Cumberland takes on Fairfield American on Saturday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.