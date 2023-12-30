PAWTUCKET, RI – Cumberland defeated Lincoln 10-4 in a non-league Boys Hockey game at Lynch Arena.
Sammy Lopes, Hunter Jones, Gavyn Freiberger, Sean Taylor, and Cole Goodwin gave the Clippers a 5-0 lead after the 1st Period.
by: JP Smollins
