BOSTON, MA (WPRI) — After falling just short of the ultimate goal last season, the Celtics have been waiting a long four months to get back to a championship pursuit, and that starts Tuesday night at the TD Garden against the 76ers.

“The focus that we had in practice was really good. The guys are locked in they understand what they have to do, just being consistent with that,” said Horford. “Continuing to build that each day I feel like that will put us in the position that we want to be in at the end of the year.”

“Honestly it’s like the first day of school tomorrow, you know, got my outfit laid out, I’m just excited,” said Tatum. “Time flies this is already my sixth year, just trying to stay in the moment and enjoy it because it’s a dream come true I get to play basketball for a living.”

Opening night will be special for Johnston native Joe Mazzulla, marking his debut as the Celtics Interim Head Coach.

“You have to take those moments in but at the same time have to focus on the most important thing,” said Mazzulla. “At the beginning of the game its how do we give back to Bill Russell and what he’s done for us but at the beginning of the game it’s how can we execute.”