PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Ed Cooley and his staff have been busy adding talent to their roster for the 2020-2021 season and beyond. The Friars added former La Salle University big man Ed Croswell who will have two years of eligibility remaining. Croswell averaged nearly 10 points and seven rebounds a game for the Explores this past year. Croswell plans on redshirting before hitting the court again at the start of the 2021-2022 season.

