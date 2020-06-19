Cranston’s Gazmine Mason using success as professional bowler to help sport’s diversity

Cranston native Gazmine Mason had quite the rookie year on the PWBA tour winning two regional titles and finishing second at the Go Bowling Regional Showdown event. Had coronavirus not stopped the season, the achievement likely would have continued.

“Experience is definitely huge. There are times where I would be struggling out there and make adjustments way too late,” Mason said.

The Cranston East product is humble and still hungry to get better.

The Black Lives Matter movement is also having quite an impact on Mason who is the lone full-time black female on tour. She’s been a pioneer in the sport, founding the group “Black Girls Can Bowl 2.”

“I just really do my best to get more minorities in the sports at the high levels as well and trying to create some change and get more diversity in the sport doing the best I can and share my experience with everyone along my journey.”