RUMFORD, R.I (WPRI) — Cranston Western and South Kingstown kicked off the state Little League tournament with wins in their opening games.

A two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning from Macin Galligan was the difference from Cranston Western and an RBI single from Cole Rosen in the bottom of the first was all South Kingstown needed to beat Pawtucket 1-0.

Cranston Western and South Kingstown will face each other tomorrow at 6 p.m with a chance to play in the championship series, while Pawtucket and Smithfield will play in an elimination game tomorrow at 4 p.m.