SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – The Bryant men’s basketball team got an emotional boost ahead of their America East match up with NJIT.

The Bulldogs announced forward Kvonn Cramer will return to action on Thursday night. Cramer was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at the beginning of December and has not played since Bryant’s home loss to Brown on Dec. 1.

Antwan Walker, the reigning America East Player of the Week, is one of many thrilled to see his teammate back. “We just missed Kvonn,” he said. “It’s great to see him out there having fun, dunking on people. Out there smiling. So it’s just exciting to see Kvonn back at practice.”

Head coach Jared Grasso will keep an eye on Cramer. “There will be a minute limit to it. Not really sure what it will be,” he said. “(Cramer’s) had a really good week, gone live and gone 5-on-5 these last three days.”

“As long as he continues to progress the way he is, we plan to have him Thursday and moving forward.”

Bryant will enters Thursday tied for third in the conference. Tipoff at the Chase Athletic Center is set for 7 p.m.