COVENTRY (WPRI) – Four years after leading Coventry to the Little League World Series, Tommy Turner put pen to paper and officially committed to play Division I baseball at the University of Connecticut.

On Wednesday morning, in front of family and friends at Coventry High School, Turner signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Huskies. Turner lists goals of throwing 100 miles per hour and pitching no-hitters as his goals for his final season at Coventry.