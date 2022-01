(WPRI) – One of Rhode Island’s own is being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame Friday night. Mike Stefanik of Coventry is being inducted posthumously.

He’s tied with Richie Evans for most championships in NASCAR history with nine.

Stefanik’s wife Julie and his daughters will be in North Carolina to receive the honor at the ceremony for Mike who tragically died in a plane crash back in 2019.

12Sports reporter Rosie Langello caught up with Julie before she left for the ceremony.