LOUDON, NH – JULY 14: Mike Stefanik, driver of the #66 Canto & Sons Pvng/Robert B. Our Co. Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Town Fair Tire 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 14, 2012 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images for NASCAR)

Coventry’s Mike Stefanik will be inducted into NASCAR’s Hall of Fame posthumously the sport announced on Tuesday.

Stefanik won seven titles in NASCAR’s modified series with two more championships in the Busch North Series. The 61 year-old tragically died in a plane crash in Connecticut last year. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Red Farmer are the other 2021 inductees.