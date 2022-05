EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – On a hot Saturday, many high school teams were in action as the regular season starts to wrap up. In division one softball, Coventry beat Pilgrim 2-0 behind Samantha Bergantino’s pitching performance. Hannah Hawley homered for Coventry.

In division one baseball, La Salle picked up a non-conference win over East Cranston by a final of 5-4.

Michael Salzillo hit a two-run homerun for the Rams.