Countdown to October: Bill Koch joins the Sports Wrap to talk Red Sox

(WPRI) – Red Sox beat writer, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal joins Taylor Begley on the Sports Wrap to talk about the state of the Red Sox heading into their final 14 games of the season.

The Red Sox were off Thursday and currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason picture. The Red Sox, Yankees and Blue Jays are battling for the two American League wild card spots.

Koch discusses what it will take for Boston to make the playoffs and even win the World Series this season.