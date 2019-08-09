Corey Wright Jr. brings back “Hoops over Violence”

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – Former St. Ray’s basketball player and current AAU coach and Saints jayvee coach Corey Wright Jr. is bringing his “Hoops over Violence” event back for a 4th year on Sunday.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. at the Alex and Ani Center in downtown Providence and will feature elementary, middle school and high school basketball All-Star games as well as entertainment, food and games for kids.

Wright Jr., says basketball continues to grow in the area and is a great tool to bring people together.

“We put together something positive that will get kids attention and keep them out of the streets,” Wright Jr. said.

If you’d like to help with donations or funding of the event you can email Wright Jr. at wrightjrcorey@gmail.com