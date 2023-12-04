KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Univerity of Rhode Island women’s basketball team was all smiles Sunday after their big win against No. 25 Princeton.

The Rams beat a ranked opponent for the first time in program history.

Junior Sophie Phillips hit a pair of free throws to give the Rams a 60-56 lead with 15 seconds left in the game.

The Tigers made a layup to make it a two-point game with 7 seconds to go, but the Rams were able to hold on and win 60-58 at the Ryan Center.

URI now prepares for their game at Providence College on Wednesday at 7 p.m.