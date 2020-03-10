URI Rams continue A10 tourney preps as coronavirus impacts other events

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Ivy League canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments on Tuesday over concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

While no changes have been made so far to the Atlantic 10 Tournament scheduled to begin Friday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the University of Rhode Island Rams are making preparations both on and off the court.

In the above video, Eyewitness Sports chats with some URI players about what they’re doing to stay healthy and the potential for playing in an empty arena.

Beginning on Thursday, Eyewitness Sports will have live team coverage from New York as the PC Friars and URI Rams play in their conference tournaments.

Then, get ready for The Big Tournament with the latest headlines and expert analysis in our Washington Trust Bracket Breakdown on Sunday, March 15, at 11:30 p.m. on WPRI 12.

