KINGSTON (WPRI) – Rhode Island men’s basketball coach Archie Miller addressed the media on Thursday afternoon before the Rams final practice on their home floor as they prepare for their trip to Grand Cayman. URI will fly south on Friday ahead of the tournament opener on Monday night against Kansas State at 7:30 p.m.

The rest of the Cayman Islands Classic schedule looks like this: Following Monday, URI will face the winner or lose of Nevada-Tulane on Tuesday. Should the Rams win on Monday, they would play at the same time on Tuesday but a loss on Monday would mean they would play at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The tournament wraps up on Wednesday against one of the other four remaining teams which include Illinois State, Akron, LSU or Western Kentucky. Wednesday’s game would tip at either 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.