KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – The University of Rhode Island has canceled Thursday’s men’s basketball game against Milwaukee due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Rams program. The game will not be rescheduled.

Rhode Island is expected to be able to play its next scheduled game, which is the Atlantic 10 opener at Duquesne on Dec. 31.

Fans who purchased single-game tickets will be refunded, according to URI Athletics’ spokesperson. Those who had tickets through mini-plan packages will have the option for either a refund or an exchange for a future game.