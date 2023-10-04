SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Boss Ice Arena at the University of Rhode Island (URI) has been shut down and won’t open back up until at least Nov. 6.

The university said the closure is due to a “near-complete loss” of the arena’s ice plant.

The arena is used by the URI hockey team and sometimes hosts open skates for the public, along with events for students.

URI said they’re working “aggressively” to find a solution and they’ve been in contact with the groups impacted by the closure to help them find alternative rinks.

“We recognize how important Boss Arena is to our community and to the many individuals and families who use the rink,” a spokesperson wrote. “We are doing everything we can to expedite this process.”