URI, Brown set to renew cross-state rivalry this weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island Rams and Brown University Bears will square off this weekend in the 104th Governor’s Cup.

The Bears are hosting this year’s game. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Brown Stadium on the city’s East Side.

Brown is 1-1 on the season so far while URI is 0-4 after falling short of a dramatic comeback last week against Stony Brook. URI Head Coach Jim Fleming said this weekend’s game is a perfect opportunity for the team to pick themselves back up.

“No better time for the Governor’s Cup,” he said. “It’s a rivalry game, it’s an opportunity to play in-state with some huge recognition. People are taking a look at that score, for sure, and hopefully, they get out and watch the game because I think it’ll be a good one.”

Players and coaches from both teams were on hand Thursday for a news conference at the State House along with Gov. Gina Raimondo.

🏛 Special day at the State House 🏛



Press conference w/ @RhodyFootball & @BrownUFootball ahead of Saturday’s 104th Governor’s Cup on the east side. 12:30p on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/OZSFbxpaxw — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) October 3, 2019

This year’s cup is the sixth for Fleming. As for James Perry, who was hired by Brown in the offseason, it’s his first as a head coach but he previously took part as the Bears’ quarterback and later as an assistant coach.

“It’s a unique game. I don’t think a lot of places have two Division I football programs that get to play for the Governor’s Cup like this,” Perry said Thursday. “It was always a highlight every year, same thing as an assistant. Even though it’s my first year as head coach, I kind of know the ropes of what it’s going to take on Saturday and I think the kids will be ready.”

URI won last year’s game 48-0 in Kingston and Brown took home the cup the year before that. In their last 37 meetings, the Bears have claimed victory 19 times and the Rams have won 18.

Eyewitness Sports will have Governor’s Cup highlights and postgame reaction Saturday on Eyewitness News at 6, 10 and 11.