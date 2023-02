KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – UMass snapped Rhode Island’s 12-game win streak with a 78-57 win on Thursday. The Lady Rams were previously unbeaten in conference play.

Sydney Taylor scored a game-high 18 points for the Minutewomen. Sophie Phillips led the Lady Rams with 12.

The win makes it 11-in-a-row for the Minutewomen. UMass and Rhody are now tied at the top of the Atlantic-10 standings at 12-1 with three games to play.

URI is on the road Sunday at St. Joseph’s. UMass hosts Davidson.