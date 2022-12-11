RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Earl Timberlake had 23 points in Bryant’s 104-97 overtime victory over Manhattan on Sunday.

Timberlake had 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-3). Antwan Walker scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Sherif Kenney shot 8 for 15 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 20 points, while adding six rebounds.

Samir Stewart led the way for the Jaspers (3-6) with 35 points and five assists. Manhattan also got 16 points and six rebounds from Raziel Hayun. Marques Watson also had 15 points and two steals.