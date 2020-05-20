Source: URI basketball signee unhurt after murder attempt in Maryland

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A source close to the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball program has confirmed for Eyewitness Sports a report that signee Ishmael Leggett was the target of gunfire outside of his home in Maryland earlier this week.

The source says Leggett was unharmed and is “handling the situation as best he can.”

Statement from #URI David Cox:



"I am aware of the situation with Ishmael Leggett and have been in contact with him and his family. Thankfully he was not harmed, as his well-being is my primary concern." — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) May 20, 2020

The incident was first reported by ESPN, who says the suspect, former Oregon football signee Luke Hill, was arrested for first-degree attempted murder and other charges after he allegedly fired a gun at Leggett multiple times from a car on Monday.

Hill and Leggett were former classmates at St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C.

Hill transferred out of St. John’s midway through his junior year and finished his high school career at St. Frances Academy.

Hill was a football star and initially committed to Oregon as a defensive back, but was informed earlier this spring that he would no longer be joining the program.

Leggett took an official visit to the URI campus in June 2019 and committed to the Rams last September.

URI head coach David Cox is an alumnus of St. John’s College High, along with graduated guard Jeff Dowtin.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more information.