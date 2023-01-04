PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island College defeated Eastern Connecticut 51-37 Wednesday, extending its win streak to 10 games.
The Anchorwomen are 11-2 overall.
by: Taylor Begley
Posted:
Updated:
by: Taylor Begley
Posted:
Updated:
