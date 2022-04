KINGTON (WPRI) – Seton Hall assistant Duane Woodward is expected to join Archie Miller’s staff at the University of Rhode Island, according to basketball insider Adam Zagoria.

Excellent player at BC in mid 90s, 13 year pro and was an assistant for really good teams at Monmouth and most recently Seton Hall. #URI @wpri12 https://t.co/sSakMexCre — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) March 31, 2022

The former Boston College star spent 13 years playing professionally overseas before coaching. Woodward started as an assistant at Monmouth in 2014. He has been with Seton Hall since 2018.