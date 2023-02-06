PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island leaders and representatives from the military, business and tourism sectors met Monday afternoon to discuss preparations for the annual Army-Navy game in December.

“America’s Game” will be played Dec. 9 at Gillette Stadium, and the city of Providence has been chosen to serve as the de facto headquarters for the U.S. Naval Academy that weekend. Officials said the city will host roughly 3,000 Navy midshipmen, along with alumni, family and fans.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, West Point class of 1971 and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and former U.S. Rep. Ron Machtley, U.S. Naval Academy class of 1970, are serving as honorary chairmen of the Army/Navy Local Organizing Committee.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and Providence Mayor Brett Smiley were also on hand for Monday’s announcement.

The Army-Navy rivalry dates back to 1890, but officials said this will be the first time the game is played in New England.

A number of associated events will be held in the area that weekend, including the Army-Navy Gala and the Patriot Games.

Limited tickets for the game will soon be available on the West Point and the Naval Academy websites.