Providence AD Driscoll to retire in June after 21 years

College

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence College athletic director Bob Driscoll says he is retiring from his position after 21 years at the school.

The retirement is effective in June ends a two-decade run that was one of the most successful periods in PC’s athletic history, It has included the Friars winning their first-ever national title in a men’s sport when the ice hockey team won in 2015.

Driscoll also hired current Ed Cooley, who became the men’s basketball program’s first Black head coach in 2011.

A native of West Concord, Mass., Driscoll has worked in collegiate athletics for 47 years.

