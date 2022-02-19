PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Clark Slajchert made the last shot of the game that proved to be the difference, lifting Penn over Brown 89-88 Saturday night.

Freshman phenom Kino Lilly Jr. hit a three-pointer with 5.1 seconds left to give Brown an 88-87 lead. Then, Slajchert got the ball back and hit a floater with 0.4 seconds left on the clock. Another heartbreaking ending for the Bears.

Jordan Dingle had a game-high 31 points for the Quakers. Slajchert finished with 16 points.

Lilly led the Bears with 20 points. Dan Friday added 19 points and six rebounds. Tamenang Choh had 15 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

At 4-8 in conference play with two games remaining, Brown’s postseason hopes are not completely dead, but close to it.